SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Chimezie Metu talks about Monday’s 116-113 loss to the Warriors, Golden State’s big boost from the 47 point outing from Stephen Curry, Sacramento’s rough fourth quarter defensively, the mistakes made in the closing moments of the game that proved costly and concluding a 2-2 road trip.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction