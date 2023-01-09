SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward/center Chimezie Metu gives his thoughts about getting the opportunity to return to Sacramento’s rotation after nearly a month long absence, the message he received from head coach Mike Brown during that time, the big boost he gave in Monday’s 136-111 stomping of the Orlando Magic, getting to light the beam at Golden 1 Center and how the recent power outages may have played a role in Harrison Barnes season scoring high.

