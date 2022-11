SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown analyzes what he witnessed in Tuesday’s 153-121 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, winning Sacramento’s fourth straight contest, the joy he’s experienced to see his team with a winning record for the first time this season and the 31-point outing from Terence Davis during the team’s first nationally televised game.

