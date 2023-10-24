SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings head coach Mike Brown explained to reporters why he had such a strong worded message to his team following Tuesday’s practice ahead of Wednesday’s season opener, calling out poor moments when he witnesses them, trying to achieve the identity he wants for his team, Chris Duarte returning to practice, Kevin Huerter being in the starting rotation and looks ahead to the challenge ahead of them with the Utah Jazz.

