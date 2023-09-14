SACRAMENTO (KTXL) – Just two days after signing a training camp deal with the Kings, Jordan Ford, a Folsom native, got a promotion of sorts with Sacramento signing him to a two-way contract, league sources told FOX40’s Sean Cunningham.

Ford, who played last year for the G League’s Stockton Kings before providing a major spark for Sacramento during July’s NBA Summer League, will be splitting time between Sacramento and Stockton this upcoming season.

The former Folsom High School star, who went on to play in college with the St. Mary’s Gaels from 2016-2020, is getting Sacramento’s third and final two-way contract.

Jordan Ford on his Kings snapping the two-game slide, Kessler Edwards having his best impact of summer league, Ford's unknown future with the Kings following Saturday's Vegas finale and evaluates the impact he's had over the past couple of weeks for Sacramento.

According to league sources, Ford has impressed Kings management over the past year. Those sources spoke to FOX40 on the condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced by the team.

The Kings currently have second year guard Keon Ellis and rookie forward Jalen Slawson on two-way deals.

With summer league in the rear view, former Folsom HS star Jordan Ford, who spent last season with the Stockton Kings, helped assist an underserved South Stockton community, loading-up 250 families with food this morning as part of the Kings 209 Pantry.

During the Las Vegas Summer League, Ford, 25, led the Kings in scoring and assists, posting better than 16 points and five assists per contest. While playing for Stockton last season, Ford averaged 14.7 points and 4.8 assists, while shooting 50.1% from the floor and 40.4% from the perimeter.

Stockton acquired Ford from the Agua Caliente Clippers in 2022 after he spent two seasons with the club.

Kings training camp will open in Sacramento on Oct. 3.

Kings top the T'Wolves 93-80 to improve to 2-2 in Vegas Summer League. Kessler Edwards with his finest outing with 18 points & 8 boards, Jordan Ford 17pts, 7 assists & Alex O'Connell buries 5 3's for 15 points.

Kings will closeout vs. Bucks on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.



Kings will closeout vs. Bucks on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dpRWvNr2kr — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) July 14, 2023