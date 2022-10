SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about hosting the team’s Halloween costume party, what his team is focused on in the midst of a 0-3 start to the season, the struggles defensively, overreactions to the team’s start, Keegan Murray being added to the starting five and being drawn into discussions about Ja Morant.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction