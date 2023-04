SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – De’Aaron Fox talks about Wednesday’s 123-116 loss in Game 5 to the Warriors, trailing Golden State 3-2 in their first round playoff matchup 3-2, facing elimination heading into Game 6 on Friday, Draymond Green’s big offensive performance, the struggles with turnovers, poor outside shooting and how his fractured finger impacted him in the game.

