(KTXL) — The Sacramento Kings had a couple of players recognized for their play this season.

Guard De’Aaron Fox and center Domantas Sabonis were selected to the All-NBA Third Team for the 2022-23 season, the league announced on Wednesday.

•Video Above: De’Aaron Fox discusses the Kings bright future as they enter the offseason

Fox and Sabonis were joined by Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle on the Third Team.

The All-NBA teams were selected by a panel of members in the media. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center on each team.

It’s Fox’s first All-NBA selection of his career following a season where he was named an all-star for the first time and winning the league’s inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award.

Fox averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and a career-high 4.2 rebounds in 73 games this season.

Sabonis earns All-NBA honors for the first time after averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and a career and team-high 7.3 assists per game. Sabonis was also an all-star this season, his third selection of his career.

The duo help led the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 17 years. Sacramento entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.

Fox and Sabonis’ All-NBA selections added to the accolades the Kings received this season.

Keegan Murray was named to the All-Rookie First Team, along with Mike Brown unanimously winning the Coach of the Year award and general manager Monte McNair being awarded the NBA’s Basketball Executive of the Year.