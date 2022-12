SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Before departing for Los Angeles on Friday, De’Aaron Fox reflects on the defensive performance from his Kings in Wednesday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, limiting former teammate Tyrese Haliburton in that game, talks about the joy surrounding Sacramento through the first 20 games, Saturday’s early game against the Clippers and early chatter about Malik Monk for Sixth Man of the Year.

