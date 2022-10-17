SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox, following Monday’s practice at Golden 1 Center, talks about the excitement surrounding the team for opening night of the NBA season coming up on Wednesday, the challenge of facing the Portland Trail Blazers after blowing them out in last week’s preseason game, the standout play of KZ Okpala and Chima Moneke, and his observations of the annual rookie talent show at Sunday’s Fan Fest.

