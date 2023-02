SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTXL) -Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his NBA All-Star debut as a member of Team LeBron James, going scoreless in the game, his missed dunk, what his weekend in Salt Lake City was like, the lackluster performance by Kevin Huerter in the 3-point contest and his focus on Sacramento’s remaining 25 games of the regular season as they inch towards the playoffs.

