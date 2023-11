SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Wednesday’s 131-117 loss to the LA Clippers, not using the emotional win over the Warriors the previous night as an excuse for Sacramento’s sluggish start, how he views the Clippers addition of James Harden, his own 40-point performance and the early season struggle with back-to-back games.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction