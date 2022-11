SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s shootaround, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Sacramento’s 1-3 road trip, the lessons from the road trip, the matchup later that evening with the Phoenix Suns, the way Cameron Payne has filled in for an injured Chris Paul and the offensive struggles he’s witnessed with rookie teammate Keegan Murray.

