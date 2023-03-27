SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – De’Aaron Fox talks about the opportunity to clinch a long-awaited playoff spot following a 16 season absence when his Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night, how his team will celebrate the accomplishment, why they have larger aspirations than just making the playoffs and what he expects from the crowd and the city of Sacramento.

The Kings can end the playoff drought with win over the Timberwolves, or with losses from the Phoenix Suns or the LA Clippers on Monday night.