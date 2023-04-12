SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) –

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox talks about preparing for his first NBA playoff series, doing so against the defending champion Warriors team, trying to defend against such an offensively talented group, utilizing several days to prepare, Golden State’s playoff experience verses the lack of experience his team has and the way Sacramento will react to being back in the postseason.

Game one of the NBA first round playoff series between the Kings and Warriors tips off Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m.