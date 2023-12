SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s morning shootaround, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox looks ahead to the evening’s matchup with the Pelicans, facing them in the In-Season Tournament’s Knockout round, the preparations feeling similar to the postseason, Sacramento’s challenge of defending Zion Williamson and trying to overcome the two losses last month in New Orleans.

The Kings (11-7) and Pelicans (11-10) will tip-off at 7:00 p.m. from Golden 1 Center.