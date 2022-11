SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox discusses his 28-point effort in Thursday’s 130-112 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, the exciting brand of basketball they’ve displayed through 14 games this season, winning their fifth consecutive game and the fascination with the Golden 1 Center’s purple beam after wins, as well as his saltiness for Malik Monk’s band-aid.

