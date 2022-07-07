SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox sits down for an exclusive interview with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham following a morning workout in Sacramento on Wednesday to chat about a variety of topics including Sacramento’s offseason changes.

He also discusses the acquisition of his close friend Malik Monk from the Los Angeles Lakers, the role he played to lure him to the team, the trade to land Kevin Huerter from the Atlanta Hawks, share his thoughts on his new head coach Mike Brown, give his observations of rookie Keegan Murray in summer league and looking forward to stepping into his sixth NBA season later this year.