SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 132-120 victory over the Cavaliers, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his game-high 28 point performance, making his first game back from a sprained ankle that caused him to miss the previous five games, seeing four starters finish with 20 or more points in the win, Mike Brown earning his 400th career win as head coach against a Cleveland franchise that gave him his first lead gig and seeing Brown wear the defensive player of the game crown after the game.

