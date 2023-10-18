SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Wednesday’s game-winning shot from Stephen Curry to lift the Warriors over his Kings 116-115 to keep Sacramento winless in the preseason schedule.

Fox chats about another classic between the Kings and Warriors, the addition of Chris Paul to Golden State, the surprising play from Sacramento rookie Colby Jones and having the most complete game in the preseason schedule.

The Kings fall to 0-5 in the preseason schedule and will play their final exhibition game on Thursday night when they host the Utah Jazz in Sacramento.