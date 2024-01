SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – De’Aaron Fox talks about the 21 turnovers committed by Sacramento following Tuesday’s 111-104 loss to the Hornets, Charlotte snapping an 11-game losing streak with the win, his Kings again following up a big win one night with another disappointing performance, the hot night from Terry Rozier and playing again on Wednesday when they host the Orlando Magic.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction