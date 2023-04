SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about the warm welcome they received from fans at the airport in the middle of the night as they returned from the two games in Portland, the support from Sacramento fans, how an In-N-Out bag was tossed inside his car and the mental approach to the remining five games of the season before the playoffs tip-off.

