SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox speaks with reporters after Sacramento’s 126-125 Game 4 loss to the Warriors, being unable to find a win in San Francisco as Golden State ties the first round playoff series 2-2, Harrison Barnes missing the game-winning shot attempt, mistakes made down the stretch, Keegan Murray’s finest game, Domantas Sabonis struggles and the confidence heading into Game 5 on Wednesday at Golden 1 Center.

