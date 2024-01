SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox discusses Friday’s 135-130 victory over the Toronto Raptors, another triple-double performance for Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis, being confident the NBA’s coaches will select Sabonis as an All-Star reserve despite not being in the top 10 of fan voting, the rebounding help Keegan Murray provided and how the trade rumors circulating today hit his team before the game.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction