SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 143-131 victory over the Washington Wizards, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his 30-point effort following his one game absence on Saturday due to shoulder irritation, getting Domantas Sabonis his third triple-double of the season and the joy Sacramento is playing with on the offensive end.

The Kings (16-9) will host the Boston Celtics (20-5) on Wednesday night at Golden 1 Center; tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.