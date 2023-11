SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Tuesday’s dramatic 124-123 victory over the Golden State Warriors, the crazy game-winning bucket from Malik Monk to secure the win, advancing in the In-Season Tournament with the win, the impact Sasha Vezenkov had in the game, rallying from a 24-point deficit and overcoming his own slow start.

