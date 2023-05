SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Sunday’s 120-100 Game 7 loss to the Warriors, De’Aaron Fox talks about suffering the season-ending defeat, the poor second half performance, Stephen Curry’s vintage 50-point performance to send Sacramento into the offseason, takeaways from the series with Golden State, his first postseason experience and the sting that his team will carry into the summer.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction