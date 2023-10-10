SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about building chemistry with some of the new faces on the team, reflects on the preseason loss in Vancouver, not being too critical of that performance, identifies points of emphasis going forward, the aggressiveness from Keegan Murray, maximizing the practice time ahead of the season opener, subtle changes to the offense and the growth of Davion Mitchell.

The Kings will meet the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday in Anaheim for Sacramento’s second preseason test.