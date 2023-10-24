SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday’s practice, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about his team’s readiness for the season opener in Utah on Wednesday, the strong worded message that head coach Mike Brown has for his squad to end the day’s practice session, being receptive to his coach’s message, the noticeable improvements over the past few weeks, the approach to the first few weeks of the NBA season, finding consistency and the areas of growth for Sacramento.

