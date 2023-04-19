SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Wednesday’s practice in Sacramento ahead of Game 3 in San Francisco, De’Aaron Fox talks about meeting a Warriors team who won’t have Draymond Green due to league suspension after stomping on Domantas Sabonis in Game 2, reacting to winning the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award and what his Kings can expect in Game 3 at Chase Center.

Game 3 will take place Thursday night in San Francisco with tip-off from Chase Center at 7:00 p.m.

Sacramento leads Golden State in the best of seven playoff series, 2-0.