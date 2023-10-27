SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Friday morning’s shootaround inside the Kings practice facility, De’Aaron Fox talks about the matchup ahead with the Warriors in the season’s home opener at Golden 1 Center, facing a Golden State team so frequently to begin the season following last season’s seven-game playoff series, seeing them without Draymond Green, what he expects the atmosphere to look like and his decision to become the first athlete to sign with Stephen Curry’s signature shoe brand with Under Armour.

