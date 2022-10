SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gives his thoughts of Friday’s preseason finale, a 133-86 drubbing of the Los Angeles Lakers, the defensive effort from his team, reuniting with college teammate Malik Monk, the effort from Chima Moneke against LeBron James, the detailed approach of coach Mike Brown and hoping to establish a home court advantage.

