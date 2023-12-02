SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox talks about Saturday’s 123-117 win over the Nuggets, the huge challenge of defending Denver’s Nikola Jokic, the 26-point effort from Malik Monk off of Sacramento’s bench, notching his career-high with 16 assists and the balance of being the primary scoring option and a playmaker.

The Kings will return to action on Monday when they welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to Golden 1 Center for the semifinal matchup of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.