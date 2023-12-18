SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday morning’s shootaround before the Kings host the Washington Wizards in Sacramento, De’Aaron Fox discusses his upcoming birthday on Wednesday, his sore shoulder that has him questionable for the game that night, Keegan Murray’s career night in Saturday’s win over the Utah Jazz, seeing Murray pass his own career scoring high and having teammates encourage him to go for big scoring nights.

Kings and Wizards will tip-off at Golden 1 Center at 7:00 p.m.

Fox, who missed Saturday’s game against the Jazz due to irritation in his right shoulder suffered in Friday’s game against the Thunder, participated in Monday’s shootaround. His status for the game is questionable and will be updated later in the evening.