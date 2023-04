SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox gives his thoughts on Monday’s 114-106 win over the Warriors in Game 2, taking the 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 in San Francisco, the ugly moment when Draymond Green was ejected for stomping on Domantas Sabonis and the stellar play from Davion Mitchell.

