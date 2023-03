SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – De’Aaron Fox talks about how he injured his wrist which kept him out of the last contest in Oklahoma City, says he’ll be ready to return on Friday when his Kings welcome in the Clippers, reflecting back on last week’s epic 176-175 double overtime win over LA last week and the belief he has in the success of Sacramento’s season as they hold onto the third spot in the Western Conference standings.

