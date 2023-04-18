(KTXL) — De’Aaron Fox is officially the most “clutch” player this season in the NBA.

The Sacramento Kings all-star point guard has won the league’s inaugural Clutch Player of the Year Award, announced on TNT’s pregame show on Tuesday.

The Clutch Player of the Year Award goes to the player who is among the top scorers in “clutch situations” this season.

“Swipa” finished the regular season with the most points in clutch situations with 194 points.

Clutch situations occur when the game’s scoring margin is within five points in the last five minutes of the fourth quarter or overtime.

In his sixth NBA season, Fox averaged 25.0 points, 6.1 assists and a career-high 4.2 rebounds. Fox also made his first NBA All-Star Game appearance this season with teammate Domantas Sabonis.

Through his first two career playoff games, Fox has scored a total of 62 points, helping the Kings to a 2-0 series lead over the Golden State Warriors.

In Game 1 of the first-round series, Fox scored 38 points in a 126-123 win at the Golden 1 Center. Fox’s 38 points are the second-most points in an NBA playoff debut.

Fox continued his impressive postseason play with 24 points in the Kings’ 114-106 win in Game 2.