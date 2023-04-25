SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Tuesday’s practice in Sacramento, Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox says he will play in Wednesday’s Game 5 of their first round playoff game against the Warriors, playing with a splint on the fractured index finger in his left shooting hand, talks about when the injury took place, his pain tolerance and the confidence the team has coming back to Golden 1 Center for the best of three remaining games, and the series tied 2-2.

Game 5 between Sacramento and Golden State will tip-off Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m.