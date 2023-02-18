SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTXL) – Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox is peppered with questions from the media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the NBA All-Star game in Salt Lake City.

Fox talks about his path to becoming an All-Star, doing so along side Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray’s performance in the Rising Stars Challenge, Kevin Huerter ready for the 3-point competition, the hope that European superstar Sasha Vezenkov will join his team next season, why he feels Sacramento should host the All-Star game and his focus on the postseason run.