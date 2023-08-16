SACRAMENTO (KTXL) — The Kings are opening the 2023-24 season on the road, before a playoff rematch at the Golden 1 Center for their home opener.

Sources told FOX40’s Sean Cunningham that Sacramento’s season opener will in Utah against the Jazz on Oct. 25. Two days later, the Kings will play the Warriors in their home opener at the G1C.

Sources confirm the Kings home opener is Oct. 27 vs. Warriors on ESPN, as the Athletic reported. Two nights after the Kings open their season in Utah. — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) August 16, 2023 Earlier in the day, the NBA officially unveiled the group play schedule for its new in-season tournament.

The Kings open up at home against the Thunder on Nov. 10. A week later, they’ll play the Spurs and No. 1 overall pick, Victor Wembanyama. On the 24th, Sacramento plays the Timberwolves before coming back home and taking on Golden State at home on the 28th.

Group games will be played on Fridays and Tuesdays in November, except for on Election Day, when the NBA won’t have any games as part of its effort to encourage people to vote.

Eight total teams, four from each conference, will advance to the knockout rounds. The quarterfinals will be played in home arenas, with the semifinals and finals played in Las Vegas.