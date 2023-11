SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis shares his thoughts on Wednesday’s 102-101 loss to the Warriors, the Klay Thompson game-winning shot, why he feels Sacramento’s defense was better, Davion Mitchell stepping up in the absence of an injured De’Aaron Fox and why Golden State seems to have his team’s number of late.

