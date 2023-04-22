SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – Domantas Sabonis talks to the media following Saturday about making the most of the two days of practice time ahead of Sunday’s Game 4 of their playoff series with the Golden State Warriors, what Draymond Green will bring in his return from the one game suspension, lacking the aggressiveness in Game 3, looking for much more fight from Sacramento, not being concerned about the offensive struggles in that game and the battle with physicality.

Sunday’s Game 4 between the Kings and Warriors will tip-off at Chase Center at 12:30 p.m. Sacramento leads the best of seven, first-round playoff series 2-1.