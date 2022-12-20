SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 28 point, 23 rebound game in a loss to Charlotte, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the rough start to the six-game homestand, coach Mike Brown calling it “a reality check” for his team, the beating his body has been taking without a true backup center, taking the momentum away from Sacramento’s 3-3 road trip and the feedback he gets from his father, the Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis, who attended the game.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now