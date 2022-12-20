SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Following Monday’s 28 point, 23 rebound game in a loss to Charlotte, Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the rough start to the six-game homestand, coach Mike Brown calling it “a reality check” for his team, the beating his body has been taking without a true backup center, taking the momentum away from Sacramento’s 3-3 road trip and the feedback he gets from his father, the Hall of Famer Arvydas Sabonis, who attended the game.

