SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KTXL) – The morning ahead of Thursday’s Game 3 playoff matchup with the Warriors, Kings center Domantas Sabonis says he will play, previews the game against Golden State, reacts to De’Aaron Fox winning the NBA’s Clutch Player of the Year award and how he’s feeling after being stomped on by Draymond Green, who has been suspended from the game.

