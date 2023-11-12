SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about the high intensity his team played with in Friday’s win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the progress he’s seen in the two wins they carry into Monday’s game against Cleveland, what challenges the Cavaliers pose for Sacramento, the two-man game success he was having with Kevin Huerter, having De’Aaron Fox (right ankle sprain) back at practice on Sunday and the experience gained by the squad playing without him over the last five games.

The Kings and Cavaliers will tip-off Monday night from Golden 1 Center at 7:00 p.m.