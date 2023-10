SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Domantas Sabonis shares his observations of Kings training camp following Thursday evening’s scrimmage, the level of physicality in camp, how he sees Sasha Vezenkov fitting in thus far, the differences in camp from last season, his decision to sign a contract extension with Sacramento and explains his shared desire of wanting to be with the organization long-term.

