SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis talks about Sunday’s 142-134 overtime loss to the Spurs, the lack of physicality from Sacramento on defense, going up against a team with lesser known personnel, overlooking their opponent, concerning issues bubbling up as the season winds down ahead of the playoffs and the everchanging Western Conference standings below his team.

