SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis shares his thoughts following Wednesday’s Game 5 loss to the Warriors at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento now trailing the Warriors 3-2 of their opening round playoff series headed back to Chase Center for Game 6 on Friday, Draymond Green’s 21-point outing and the problem with turnovers.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction