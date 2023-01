SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis speaks with FOX40’s Sean Cunningham about Wednesday’s 135-115 thumping of the Houston Rockets, the importance of the big fourth quarter sparked by Trey Lyles off Sacramento’s bench, moving up the Western Conference Standings to fourth place as they near the midseason point and shares his observations of the severe weather the region has experienced.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction