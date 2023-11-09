SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Domantas Sabonis analyzes Wednesday’s 121-118 overtime victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, winning ugly to snap the three-game losing streak, getting a double-double performance from Malik Monk, who helped seal the win with crucial free throws down the stretch, and his excitement for the next game, where Sacramento will make their debut in the NBA’s In-Season Tournament against Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction